KARNATAKA HIGH COURT STAYS INVESTIGATION AGAINST BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENT JP NADDA IN MCC VIOLATION CASE

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has stayed the investigation of the alleged model code of conduct violation case against BJP national president president NP Nadda. It is learnt that a bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna, who heard this appeal, made this interim order and adjourned the hearing to June 21.

The High Court has ordered an injunction to investigate the case of violation of the election model code of conduct registered against BJP national president JP Nadda for allegedly making a speech in a manner that lured voters during BJP's campaign during the Karnataka assembly elections. Nadda had filed al petition seeking cancellation of the case registered against him by the Harpanahalli police station and its investigation.

The case was filed by the Harpanahalli police station after controversial statement made by the BJP National President JP Nadda during the campaigning of the Karnataka assembly election. Nadda had made the statement at a BJP campaign meeting that was organized on May 7 this year at the IB circle of Harappanahalli town in Vijayanagara district of Karnataka.

On this occasion, JP Nadda had said that if the BJP loses the elections, the people of Karnataka will be deprived of the schemes sponsored by the central government. Nadda had stated that if the Congress comes to power in the state, many projects of the Centre including Kisan Samman will be closed. The Congress had termed the statement by the BJP president as a direct threat to the voters and a violation of the model code of conduct.

Following an uproar over Nadda's statement, the Election Commission's Vigilance Division had lodged a complaint with the Harappanahalli Police Station.