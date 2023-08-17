KARNATAKA HIGH COURT ORDERS INTERIM STAY ON ANOTHER FIR AGAINST ACTOR UPENDRA

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on the First Information Report (FIR) filed against well-known Kannada actor Upendra at the Halasuru Gate police station and adjourned the hearing to August 24.

Senior lawyer Uday Holla, who argued for Upendra, said, "The complainant cut a cake in front of the Halasur police station. They made a malicious complaint against Upendra for publicity. A minister also made the same statement. But no First Information Report (FIR) was registered. The police only put NCR. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered because Upendra is a film actor. Two FIRs cannot be filed for the same charge."

Also read: SC junks CBI plea against HC stay on corruption probe against Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Special Public Prosecutor BA Belliyappa argued, "Upendra's statement has created discord between the communities." Therefore, he pleaded before the High Court not to issue a stay. Justice Hemant Chandana Gowder, who heard the arguments, ordered a stay on the FIR registered against Upendra, stating that the statement of Upendra was not addressed to any caste or person.

Upendra is a popular Kannada actor, filmmaker, producer, screenwriter, and politician. He has also worked in a few Telugu films. The 54-year-old Koteshwara-born Upendra is known for his thematic representation of Indian politics and society in his movies.

Also read: NHAI loses file and files late appeal; Karnataka HC dismisses it saying no reason to condone delay