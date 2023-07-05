Karnataka Heavy rain lashes vast swathes of land, one dead; red alert sounded

Bengaluru: Incessant rain lashed large parts of Karnataka inundating vast swathes of land and disrupting life.

Heavy rains brought life to a standstill in several areas as roads got flooded, water levels rose in rivers and dams, and homes got damaged by uprooted trees.

According to MeT prediction, coastal districts of Karnataka such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada will receive heavy rainfall till July 7. The fishermen were warned against venturing out to the sea. A red alert has been sounded in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts, and an orange alert in Kodagu district on Wednesday.

One person died after he slipped and fell while crossing a small bridge that connected a house in Pilar under Someshwar municipality. On Tuesday, Suresh Gatti, 52), a resident of Pilar Panjandaya Daiwasthan, fell into the water and died.

District Collector Mullai Muhilan has ordered a holiday for schools, high schools and PU colleges in five talukas of Dakshina Kannada district in the wake of heavy rains. A holiday has been declared for schools, high schools, and PU colleges on Wednesday in Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts as well. The water level of Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district has risen due to rain.

The Meteorological Department said moderate rain will occur in Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban districts till Friday. Moderate rain is expected at Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, Bagalkote, Yadagiri, Haveri, Raichur, North hinterland, South hinterland, and other parts of the state.