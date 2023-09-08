KARNATAKA HC STAYS PROCEEDINGS IN CASE AGAINST CM SIDDARAMAIAH

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has granted an interim stay on the proceedings in a case registered against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for holding a protest march here seeking the resignation of BJP leader K S Eshwarappa from the cabinet in 2022. Siddaramaiah, who was the then leader of opposition, had led the march from Congress Bhavan to the residence of then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The criminal petition filed by Siddaramaiah seeking quashing of the case was heard by the special bench constituted to hear petitions by sitting and former MLAs and ministers. Justice M Nagaprasanna heard the petition at the High Court bench in Dharwad today. After listening to the arguments of the counsel for the petitioner, the bench stayed the proceedings in the case till the next date of hearing on September 15.

Alleging that Eshwarappa was responsible for the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil and demanding his resignation, the Congress party led by Siddaramaiah had held a protest on April 14, 2022. An FIR was registered in this regard at the High Grounds Police Station here, against the protestors for obstructing traffic and disturbing law and order.

The police who conducted the investigation submitted the charge sheet on February 12, 2023 in which Siddaramaiah is the main accused. The case is pending before the 42nd ACMM (Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate) court. (PTI)