Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the petition challenging his election from the Varuna constituency in the recent Assembly polls.

The notice was issued after a bench headed by Justice Sunil Dutta Yadav heard the petition filed by KM Shankar, a resident of Kudanahalli village in Varuna Hobli in Mysore. The hearing has been adjourned till September 1.

During the hearing, the lawyer of the petitioner said, "Voters have been lured by Congress through guarantee schemes. It amounts to bribery and an attempt to influence voters under Section 123 (1) and Section 123 (2) of the Representation of the People Act. Section 123 (4) also makes it an offence to advertise by baiting. Therefore, Siddaramaiah's election as an MLA from Varuna Assembly Constituency should be made invalid."

The lawyer argued that the guarantee schemes announced by the Congress party and its candidate Siddaramaiah are in the form of a promise. The guarantee schemes were published with the consent of Siddaramaiah. The promises motivated people to vote for the Congress party candidate in the Varuna constituency. By that, Siddaramaiah has committed irregularities in the election, the lawyer added.

Alluring voters tantamount to bribery and corruption. Also, it is a crime under the Representation of the People Act and a clear violation of the Election Model Code of Conduct. Therefore, the election of Siddaramaiah as MLA from the Varuna constituency should be annulled, the petitioner requested.

Also Read: BJP worker arrested for 'derogatory comments' on Karnataka CM, his family over Udipi video incident

The court has adjourned the hearing after issuing a notice to Siddaramaiah. The hearing in this matter was held on July 21 had was then adjourned to July 28.