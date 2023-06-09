KARNATAKA HC PERMITS BMRCL TO AXE 203 TREES FOR METRO WORK BETWEEN DOORAVANI NAGAR AND KEMPAPURA

Bengaluru The Karnataka High Court has allowed Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited BMRCL to chop down 203 trees and relocate 45 trees along the metro route from Dooravani Nagar to Kempapura in the city for the larger public interest The area needs to be cleared for constructing an elevated viaduct and stations along this stretch A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna Balachandra Varale and MJS Kamal passed this order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation PIL filed by environmentalist T Dattatreya Deva The petitioner had complained that the Karnataka Preservation Trees Act 1976 provisions were not being implemented in projects BMRCL had passed an order on January 18 2023 allowing felling of 203 trees and recommending relocation of 45 trees Rejecting the petitioner s plea to undertake compensatory plantation nearest to the area where metro work is underway the bench observed that there is not enough space for such kind of plantation in the urban area During the hearing counsel for BMRCL said that the metro rail project is of larger public interest It was pointed out that the work was getting delayed due to some reasons and if it gets delayed further it will cause problem for the public It was stated that efforts are being taken to expedite the projectAlso Read Bengaluru Metro rail project to complete 175 km of track by June 2025 BMRC MDSeeking permission to cut the trees BMRCL lawyer informed court that the metros are environment friendly and saves commuting time apart from being a cheaper mode of transportation The court has ordered officials to closely supervise the process of tree cutting