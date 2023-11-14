KARNATAKA HC DISMISSES HABEAS CORPUS PETITION AFTER VIDEO CONFERENCE HEARING FROM NELLORE COURT

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court held a hearing via video conference with Nellore Civil Court while dismissing a habeas corpus petition filed by a man alleging that his wife is being illegally detained by her parents

One Dinesh Thangavel, a resident of Gulbarga Colony in Bommanahalli, Bengaluru had filed a habeas corpus petition before the high court contending that his wife's parents had detained her in Nellore illegally. As directed by the high court, the Andhra Pradesh Police produced the woman, who was said to be Thangavel's wife, before the Nellore Civil Court.

The Nellore Civil Court and Karnataka High Court were connected through video conference and the hearing was held. The high court dismissed the petition after it was clarified during online questioning that the woman was not married to Thangavel.

While hearing the case, the high court asked four questions to the woman, who was stationed at Nellore Civil Court. Firstly, whether she is married to the petitioner, secondly whether there is a marriage proposal, thirdly where she lives and finally, whether she is facing any threat or coercion from her parents.

The woman answered that she is neither married nor is there a marriage proposal. She said that she lives with her parents and clarified that there is no coercion or intimidation from them.

After hearing the woman's reply, a division bench comprising Justice PS Dinesh Kumar and Justice TG Shivashankar Gowda dismissed the habeas corpus petition. Also, the high court appreciated that G Devika, Judge of Nellore Civil Court of Andhra Pradesh, worked hard to settle the case by appearing through video conference.

Thangavel had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Karnataka High Court stating, "I am married to a young woman from Saraswati Nagar in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district. At present, the young woman has been illegally detained by her parents in Nellore. Therefore, the state police should be directed to produce her before the high court".