Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to deposit Rs 5 lakh for defying its court order related to a petition filed in connection with wage discrimination in government and government-aided educational institutions.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna Balachandra Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit. Expressing deep displeasure over the non-compliance of the order, the bench warned that ''the six erring officials of the primary and secondary education department would face fines. "A grace period of three weeks will be given subject to the state government depositing Rs 5 lakh within two weeks. This amount can be recovered by holding the six key defendants accountable to the government. A copy of the order be sent to the Chief Secretary,'' the court ordered.

The court further reprimanded the government lawyer who requested time during the hearing. The bench said, "The government is neglecting to comply with the High Court order in every case. What is the meaning of not being able to comply with the order even after three and a half years? What joke is going on in the government?''

''And have have you ever listened to what common people say about the courts? If you haven't heard, go sit in the parks and listen. Then you will know. The court exists to uphold the rights of the people and give them redress. People do not go to court for silly reasons. But if you are not able to follow the order given by the Chief Justice of the High Court, do you have any idea how people respect us?'' HC division bench questioned.