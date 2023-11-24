Bengaluru: The cabinet meeting has decided to withdraw the previous BJP-led government's order for a CBI investigation against DK Shivakumar in connection with the disproportionate assets case. The important decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held on Friday under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

It may be recalled that when BS Yeddyurappa was the Chief Minister, on September 25, 2019, he had ordered the CBI to conduct an investigation under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1946 in the disproportionate assets case. Leaders of the ruling party and the opposition made statements in favour and against this decision of the cabinet.

The previous government did not follow legal action, says CM Siddaramaiah: The then BJP government did not follow legal action when it entrusted the case to the CBI for investigation into the illegal assets of DK Shivakumar. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the previous government's action was illegal. "There are legal norms for investigations against government servants.

Accordingly, the Speaker should have taken permission before permitting a CBI investigation against DK Shivakumar, who was then MLA. However, the government has not taken permission from the Speaker. Although legal advice was obtained from the Advocate General, that advice was received on September 25, 2019. But before that, the then Chief Minister had verbally ordered a CBI investigation. According to that verbal order, the chief secretaries of the then government gave their consent to the CBI investigation, which is illegal,'' the CM said.

Home Minister G Parameshwar: "We will inform the court what is the decision of the cabinet. What the CBI and the court will do next is up to the system," said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar. Commenting on the withdrawal of DK Shivakumar's CBI case, "Yeddyurappa had given a verbal order to hand over the case to the CBI, was it not politically motivated? We have made this decision within the framework of law, within our limits. So, what they did is not the same as what we did. We will submit the decision of the Cabinet meeting to the High Court. The rule in the system is that if we have to file a case against an MLA in advance, we have to get permission from the Speaker."

Minister Priyank Kharge: It was illegal for the previous BJP government to hand over the case against DK Shivakumar to the CBI. Minister Priyank Kharge alleged that the BJP launched a witch-hunt against Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar with an ulterior motive

BY Vijayendra: "This is a case of illegal property acquisition. The government's decision in this case is completely illegal. DK Shivakumar should have opposed the government's decision. Is he afraid of the law?" BJP state president BY Vijayendra questioned.

"BJP strongly opposed the cabinet decision of the government. The decision taken during our period was not politically motivated and the decision of the Congress government is unfortunate. The government has taken this decision against the law and to save him," BY Vijayendra alleged.

KS Eshwarappa: Former minister KS Eshwarappa condemned the action of the State government and expressed his displeasure that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had called a Cabinet meeting in haste and taken a decision. This hasty action by the state government is an insult to the democratic system. DK Sivakumar's appeal in all the courts in his favour has failed.

HD Kumaraswamy: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the Congress government is protecting their leaders and he took a indirect dig at DK Shivakumar.

Prahlad Joshi: "It is morally and legally wrong. There is a judicial system in the country. Courts delivered judgment against government decisions. The judicial system is completely independent. "It is not right that the case has been withdrawn at the stage of filing the charge sheet. We are confident that the court will reject the decision of the cabinet," he opined.