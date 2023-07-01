Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka launched two more "guarantee" schemes of --cash for beneficiaries in lieu of the additional five kg of rice under the 'Annabhagya' scheme. As the government is facing difficulty in procuring large quantities of rice required to fulfil its poll guarantee, the State government has decided to pay cash to beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 34 per kilo, for the additional five kg of rice under the free rice scheme, applicable to every member of a BPL household, and 200 units of free electricity under 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, have come into force effective from Saturday.

The government has already implemented one of its five poll guarantees, 'Shakti', by providing free services for women in public transport buses. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said payment of money to beneficiaries under the Annabhagya scheme for this month is likely to begin after July 10 while the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme has come into effect from today and the electricity bill for the same for this month will come in the beginning of August, as per the billing cycle.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said the amount will be transferred to the bank account of the beneficiaries in a week or 10 days. "90 per cent of beneficiaries have a bank account....five kgs per person means, the beneficiary will get Rs 170," he told reporters in Devanahalli.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru regarding 'Gruha Jyothi', Energy Minister KJ George said registration for the scheme is going on and about 86.5 lakh consumers have registered. The minister said consumers, who want to avail the benefit of the 'Gruha Bhagya' scheme have to register online. To avail of the benefit this month, one can apply till July 24 or 25, as a bill for the same will be generated in August.

One has to apply for the 'Gruha Jyothi' Scheme on the 'Seva Sindu' website or can apply through assisted mode also made available at Grama One, Karnataka One and Bengaluru One centres. The benefit is calculated based on the average consumption for financial year 2022-23, plus 10 per cent increase, but the total amounting to less than 200 units.

The remaining two guarantees, which the government is taking steps to implement soon are, Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); and Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (Yuva Nidhi).

