KARNATAKA GOVT SCHOOL HEADMASTER SUSPENDED AFTER VIDEO OF STUDENTS CLEANING TOILETS GOES VIRAL

Shivamogga: The headmaster of a state government-run school was suspended on Thursday after a video of students cleaning toilets was widely circulated online, officials said. In a video that surfaced online, some students of a school are seen cleaning and scrubbing toilets, which led to protest from parents. This is the third such incident in Karnataka this month.

According to officials, the incident took place on Saturday at a government-run school in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district where students of class six were allegedly asked to clean toilets. However, when the senior officials of the education department confronted the headmaster, he told them that the students were only asked to pour water and not clean the toilets.

"On Wednesday, I received a 10-second video on Whatsapp in which students were seen cleaning toilets. I immediately instructed the officials concerned to visit the school and conduct a detailed inquiry," a senior education department officer told PTI. "The Block Education Officer has submitted a report, based on which I have initiated disciplinary action against the headmaster of the school. This is unacceptable and so, we have suspended Headmaster Shankarappa in connection with the incident in the school last week."