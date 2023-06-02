Bengaluru (Karnataka) : The Congress party, which came back to power in Karnataka in the May 2023 Assembly elections, is now looking for every possible way to fulfil its five huge poll promises made to the people. Pressure has been mounting from all sides on the Congress government to implement these multi-crore promises to gain people's trust in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

Amid this, the Karnataka Cabinet meeting is being held today after which a big announcement is expected on the implementation of the Congress promises so as to ensure that the benefits would reach the intended sections of the people, sources said. The Siddaramaiah government is planning to begin the implementation of these poll promises by holding a huge rally.

Congress national leaders would be invited to address this rally. For Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the first year of his current tenure this time would be challenging as he would have to extend the benefits of their party promises to the people if it has to win a good number of Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections. Siddaramaiah himself announced that a clear decision on going forward with the fulfilment of these election promises would be taken at Friday's Cabinet meeting.

Already, top officials in the government have been briefed about the ruling party's commitment to implementing the promises. They have made some proposals on this. However, the officials were asked to come out with effective options and make a presentation to the Cabinet today. The government is said to be very keen on implementing the promises in the coming week.

The total cost of the Congress's five promises was estimated to be Rs. 50,000 per year, which is considered a big burden on the State exchequer. The five election promises include 10 kg rice free to BPL card holders, Rs 2,000 for every woman head of the family, Rs 3,000 for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders, free bus travel for women and 200 units free electricity for households.