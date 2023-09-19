KARNATAKA GOVT IMPOSES BAN ON HOOKAH BARS TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Bengaluru: Strict measures will be taken to ban tobacco products, including hookah bars in the state, by amending the COPTA Act (Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act), Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao disclosed. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao held a meeting with Sports Minister Nagendra and Health Department officials at Vikas Soudha on Tuesday and discussed the banning of other tobacco products in public places.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the sale and consumption of tobacco products will be banned around schools, temples and hospitals. In this regard, "I have suggested an amendment to the COPTA Act. In the previous COPTA Act, smoking of cigarettes in public places was prohibited. Now it has been decided to amend the COTPA Act to ban the consumption and sale of other tobacco products besides cigarettes," the minister said.

"Youngsters are addicted to hookah bars and it affects the health of the youth. So, measures will be taken to ban the consumption of drugs in hookah bars in coordination with local organisations and the police department, said Minister Dinesh GunduRao. He further stated that measures will be taken to ban the consumption of drugs in hookah bars.

"We will increase the age limit for purchasing tobacco by amending the COPTA Act. The earlier age limit was 18. Now we are going to increase to 21. This ban is being imposed on the purchase of tobacco products for those under the age of 21 years," Ministers informed.