Mangalore: The newly sworn in Congress government in Karnataka on Tuesday announced that an “anti-communal wing” will be set up in the state to tackle moral policing in Mangalore. The announced was made by Home Minister G Parameshwar, who held a discussion with senior police officers under the jurisdiction of West Zone IGP and Mangalore City Police Commissionerate over the matter.

Making the announcement at a press conference, Parameshwar said that there was a discussion about “atmosphere of fear” in the public circles over the moral policing issue in the city. “We are going to prevent this situation. I have given strict instructions to the police to bring communal harmony. There is a lot of moral policing going on here.

If we don't stop moral policing, the department and the state will get a bad name. We will take strict action against moral policing,” the minister said. He said that the anti-communal wing will be overseen by Mangalore City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain and will have competent officers. The minister said that besides moral policing, drug addiction is high among the youth and is a challenge before the police.

“As Home Minister, I appeal the students not to get involved in drug dealing and other illegal activities. Let us revive the past glory of the state,” he said. Pertinently, unidentified goons assaulted three youth from Kerala while they were on an outing with their female friends at Someshwar beach in Mangalore on Thursday.

The three youths were injured and were shifted to a private hospital in Deralakatte for treatment.