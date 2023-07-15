KARNATAKA GANJA WORTH RS 12 CRORE SEIZED IN BENGALURU MBA GRADUATE AMONG 3 ARRESTED

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have seized 1,500 kg of ganja worth Rs 12 crore and arrested a total of three persons including an MBA graduate.

Earlier, one person was arrested in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet and based on his information, an operation was conducted for three weeks in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam following which two persons were nabbed on Saturday. The gang operated in many states, police said.

According to police, Salman was arrested while selling ganja in Bengaluru earlier. The two others who were arrested today, have been identified as Chandrabhan Bishnoi from Rajasthan and Lakshmi Mohan Das from Andhra Pradesh. Chandrabhan, who is the main accused, is an MBA graduate and Lakshmi a BA graduate.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand said, "An inter-state drug racket has been busted. Salman was interrogated in Chamarajpet police station. After which, a police team went to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and launched an operation for three weeks. Finally, police succeeded in arresting the main accused Chandrabhan and his associate Lakshmi Mohan Das''.

The goods vehicle that was used for transporting ganja had a registration number from Rajasthan. The accused had set up hidden compartments inside the vehicle for carrying the ganja. During transportation parcel boxes of Flipkart were used, police said. Also, several fake number plates have been recovered from the vehicle, police added.

Lauding the CCB police, Dayanand said, "It has been discovered that these accused are behind most of the ganja that was coming to Bengaluru. It is one of the biggest drug consignment that has been seized by the Karnataka police in recent times. Our operation against drugs will continue in the future as well," he said.