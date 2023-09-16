KARNATAKA GANESHOTSAVA CELEBRATIONS PERMITTED AT EIDGAH MAIDAN WITH 18 CONDITIONS

Hubli: The Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation has finally given permission to celebrate Ganeshotsava at the Eidgah Maidan. Pro-Hindu organizations and Bharatiya Janata Party workers protested for two days alleging that permission was being delayed.

Finally, civic chief Ishwara Ullagaddi has given conditional permission. Some of the conditions that have been imposed by the civic body include, "Permission must be obtained from the Commissioner of Police. Permission to install Ganesha idols from 6 am on 19th September to 12 noon on 21st. Allowance for 30x30 size pendal only. No display of any flag, ballot paper, or controversial photo except during Ganesha Utsav. Entertainment programs are also banned. Organizers are responsible for unnecessary commotion. Do not hurt the feelings of non-believers," the civic body stated.

The Municipal Corporation has imposed 18 conditions including a ban on provocative statements and speech. Arvind Bellada and Mahesh Tenginakai welcomed the decision of the Municipal Corporation.

MLA Mahesh Tenginakai welcomed the corporation's decision after allowing the installation of Ganesha at the Idgah Maidan. Meanwhile, the Congress has filed a court writ petition through the Anjuman organization.

MLA Aravinda Bellada said that there was a deliberate delay even after the court gave permission. Congress is doing politics of humiliation for the vote bank. "The decision was made in the general meeting of the Municipal Corporation. The Anjuman organization has tried to disturb the law and order by going to court again and again. Finally, we got permission from the court. This is a victory for Ganapati devotees," the MLA said.

Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi handed over the permission letter to Sanjeev Badaskar, president, Rani Channamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali, to install a Ganesha idol at Idgah Maidan.

Ishwara Ullagaddi said, "As per the directions of the HC, we have given the permission to celebrate the Ganesha festival in Idgah Maidan for three days as per our resolution. We have given permission to celebrate with 18 conditions to maintain the law and order situation. Many conditions have been put in place, including the measurement of the pandal," he said.

"We have also put conditions that no harm should be made to people of other religions. We had to wait for the decision of the High Court. Due to the delay in getting the certified copy of the HC order, we have given permission from 19. No worship is allowed before that. The District Collector and the Commissioner of Police have set certain conditions for maintaining law and order," the civic chief signed off.

