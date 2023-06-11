Bengaluru Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday launched the Shakti scheme which provides free rides for women and girl students of the state in government buses The CM in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy launched the scheme from the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha the seat of power in the state On the occasion the logo of the Shakti scheme was also unveiled and Shakti smart cards were symbolically distributed to five women The scheme is available for women who are domiciled in Karnataka and they can apply for the Shakti smart card by registering on the Seva Sindhu government portal Ahead of the recentlyheld Assembly elections in Karnataka the Congress had announced that it would implement five guarantees after coming to power Also read Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces rollout of Congress s five guarantees in stateAmong the five guarantees one was free travel in transport buses for all women According to officials this free travel service will benefit over 418 lakh women passengers every day and would cost the state exchequer an estimated Rs 405156 crore annually Siddaramaih has directed all district incharge ministers to launch the scheme in their respective districts and the legislators to launch it in their constituenciesRamalinga Reddy said that the state government will increase buses where there is a shortage Three months will be there to apply for the smart cards Smart cards will not breach any privacy Ease of travel for women is the priority of this government added the Transport minister Speaking at the launch function Siddaramaiah took a dig at the previous BJP government saying they did not want women to come out of the house Earlier 30 of women used to travel in buses which came down to 24 during the BJP government They didn t want women to come out of the house the CM said Officials also said women can avail of this facility in city transport ordinary and express buses in all four stateowned Road Transport Corporations Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation KSRTC Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation NWKRTC and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation KKRTC Officials said that until smart cards are issued the facility can be availed by producing a valid photo identity cardAlso read Hindutva not anyone s personal property says DK Shivakumar