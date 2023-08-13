KARNATAKA FOUR PEOPLE DROWN AT POND BEHIND SIDDAGANGA MATH

Tumkur (Karnataka): Four people died on Sunday after falling into the 'Go Katte', a lake like an agricultural pond, behind the Siddaganga Mutt in Karnatak's Tumakuru district, police said.

A senior police official said that the deceased have been identified as 33-year-old Lakshmi of Bagalkuunte, 44-year-old Mahadevappa, a resident of Afajalpur in Yadgiri district, 11-year-old Shankar, a resident of Chikkamagalur and 11-year-old Harshit, a resident of Ramanagara.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh: Four children died by drowning in a pond

According to the police official, Ranjith, Shankar and Harshit were studying 6th standard in Math. "Ranjith's mother Lakshmi had come to the Math to meet her son. At this time, Ranjit had gone to wash his hands in the pond, which is located behind the Math. During that time, he slipped and fell into the pond. Seeing this, in a bid to save her son, Lakshmi jumped into the water. Later, Ranjith's two friends Shankar and Harshit also jumped into the water and drowned. Later another person identified as Mahadevappa jumped into the lake to save them," the police official added.

He said that only Ranjith managed to save his life while all the four others met a watery grave. He said that Tumkur Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Shapurwad visited the spot. Police said that they have recovered all four bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem. "The bodies will be handed over to the kin of the deceased on completion of all the procedures," police said.

Police also said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered in connection with the incident.

Also read: Karnataka: Three of a family electrocuted to death while heating water in Belagavi