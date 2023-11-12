Mangaluru(Karnataka): In a tragic incident, four members of a family were stabbed to death by an unidentified miscreant in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Sunday, the police said. The incident took place at Kemmannu in the Udupi district, they said. According to the police, a masked man forcibly entered the house and brutally attacked Hasina (46) and her three children aged 23, 21 and 12.

Another woman was seriously injured in the attack and admitted to a hospital, the police added. Sources said the victim's husband is working in the Gulf. Udupi District Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar visited the scene of the crime. The motive behind the murders is yet to be known. Further investigations are on, they said.

