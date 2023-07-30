KARNATAKA FOUR OF A FAMILY DIE AFTER CAR FALLS INTO CANAL

Mandya (Karnataka): Four people of the same family, including a girl were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a canal near Gamanahalli village in Srirangapatna taluk of Karnataka's Mandya district last night, police said.

According to an official, the car was plying from Gamanahalli to Bannur when it plunged into the Vishweshwaraya Canal near the village. Three women and a girl were drowned in the water.

The deceased women have been identified as Mamatha, Mahadevamma and Rekha while the girl was Sanjana. All four were residents of the Doranahalli village in Malavalli taluk. After getting information about the accident, a team from Arakere police station reached the spot.

The bodies were recovered from the canal and sent for post-mortem. Police said that a case has been registered in this connection and investigations were underway. The driver of the car, Manoj was found in a seriously injured condition and has been admitted to the hospital, police said. Manoj is currently undergoing treatment.

In a similar incident last week, five members of a family died after their vehicle fell into an overflowing canal in Uttar Pradesh's Etah. It was learnt that the deceased resided in Ganjdundwara town of Kasganj district. Police said that the car had rammed into the railing of the Jirsami canal before falling into the water.

Earlier in June, another person had died after his car fell in Sirhind canal in Ludhiana. While passing through a narrow road the car fell into the canal after hitting its sides, police said.