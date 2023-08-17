Dharwad (Karnataka): Former Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan's establishment of a soft-drinks business in Dharwad has come under fire from environmentalists. Opposition was raised by environmentalist Suresh Heblikar. Muttiah Muralidharan, who is the highest wicket-taker in Tests, was ready to set up 'Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt Ltd' to manufacture soft drinks, energy drinks, and cans.

The company had finalized a location at Mummigatti in Dharwad tehsil for an investment of Rs 900 crores. The Karnataka government has already almost agreed to set up a unit under the FMCG category. The government has also agreed to some conditions by the company and has agreed to supply 20 lakh liters of water daily.

Also read: Karnataka: Former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan's 'Ceylon Beverages' to set up plant in Dharwad

Heblikar questioned whether Karnataka needs a company that demands so much water. He contended that 20 lakh liters of water can be given to 15 lakh people every day.

Environmentalists have said that there is no local water source in Dharwad and hence are opposing the plant, which is set to be set up. Thus, there is a possibility that Muttiah Muralidharan will face a problem in setting up the factory.

Environmentalists have said that other industries can come, but there should be no industries, that ask for water. "They also take our own water and add some ingredients to it and sell it. Is there a need for such a business," Heblikar questioned.

Muttiah Muralitharan, who is involved in the soft drink and energy drink manufacturing business in Sri Lanka, through Ceylon Beverages Can Company, plans to start his own soft drink business in Dharwad in Karnataka. For this, the former off-spinner visited the land near Mummigatti Industrial Area on August 5. He is ready to invest around Rs 900 crore under the FMCG cluster to set up the industry.

Officials said that Rs 256.30 crore will be invested in the first phase. "15 acres of land is being provided for this and the company plans to expand the business in three phases. For this, a demand of 32 to 36 acres of land has been submitted to the Karnataka government. Through this job opportunities will be available for around 200 locals," the officials had said.

At the government level, the start of the business has been approved. Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) official BT Patil said that the work was likely to start in the last week of September.

Also read: Karnataka: Industrialists, traders stage protest over hike in electricity tariff