KARNATAKA FORMER CM SIDDARAMAIAH ANNOUNCES GRANDSONS ENTRY TO POLITICS

Mysore Karnataka Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate from the Varuna constituency of Karnataka Despite his hectic schedule on Wednesday Siddaramaiah announced the entry of his grandson Dhawan Rakesh into state politics He was addressing the gathering near Golur in Nanjangud outer zone in the Mysore district of Karnataka Dhawan Rakesh is the son of late Rakesh Siddaramaiah Siddaramaiah called out his grandson Rakesh Dhawan s name who was sitting in the front row of the stage and said that Dhawan is the future leader of Varuna constituency he will be his successor This is my last election Dhawan is now 17 years old and will come to your service soon after completing his education My son died prematurely People of Varuna and Chamundeshwari constituencies loved my son Rakesh Siddaramaiah They have the same love for my grandson also They should bless him Siddaramaiah appealed to the gathering Late Rakesh Siddaramaiah s 17yearold son accompanied grandfather Siddaramaiah in the helicopter Siddaramaiah answered the queries put up by the reportersBefore filing his nomination papers he visited his hometown Siddaramahundi on Wednesday morning and offered prayers to Siddarameshwar the presiding deity Thereafter he visited Sri Ram temple situated in his village and offered prayers Prior to filing his nomination papers Siddaramaiah arrived at Chamundi Hills to pay obeisance to the goddess Chamundeshwari Siddaramaiah was then garlanded with apples brought by his fans outside Chamundi Hill temple Later Siddaramaiah arrived at the Uttanahalli temple and offered worship to Tripura Sundari Devi