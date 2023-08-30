KARNATAKA FOREST OFFICIALS FIRE ON SANDALWOOD THIEVES ONE DIED OTHER ESCAPED

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The forest department staff opened fire to stop the thieves while they were cutting down a sandalwood tree, police said on Wednesday. A senior police official said that while one thief died in the incident, another escaped.

The incident occurred on Tuesday late at night around 1.15 a.m. at the Kalkere forest zone of the Bannerghatta National Park, the officer said. Bannerghatta forest department personnel were patrolling at night when they heard the sound of a sandalwood tree being cut down and went to the spot. The two accused tried to attack the forest personnel with machetes. The staff warned and fired once in the air, but even then after that, they opened fire as the duo did not listen to them. As a result, one person was injured and collapsed and died on the spot, the police said.

SP Reaction: Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjuna Baladandi said, “There are plenty of sandalwood trees along with wildlife in the Bannerghatta protected forest. Two people went into the forest with the equipment and were cutting sandalwood late Tuesday night. When the forest department personnel, who were on forest patrol heard the sound of cutting trees, they rushed to the spot and found the two accused. Despite warning the accused to surrender, they attacked the forest personnel with weapons. Forest officials fired in the air after giving a warning, but when they did not listen, the personnel fired at the accused. While one died on the spot, the other escaped," the SP said.

"Senior officials of the forest department are arriving at the spot. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The mobile phone of the accused has been found and his details are yet to be known. An investigation will be conducted on whether they tried to steal in the past as well. Fingerprint experts and the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) team have already arrived at the spot and are collecting evidence," the senior police official added.

A machete, a tree-cutting saw, and some machines and weapons were found at the place and were seized by the Karnataka Police. SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi, forest department officials DySP Laxminarayan, and forest officials visited the spot.

District Collector Visit: Bengaluru City District Collector Dayanand visited the incident site and conducted an inspection. "It is seen that the accused have come to the forest after jumping the compound with the malicious intention of stealing sandalwood. It was found that the thieves came with weapons. The investigation will continue as per law. Senior officers have already gone to the spot and checked," District Collector Dayanand said.

