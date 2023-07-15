Bengaluru (Karnataka) : The Karnataka Lokayukta police conducted a raid on a food inspector and they trapped him while accepting a bribe from a person for issuing a trade license for selling food products. In this raid, food inspector Mahante Gowda B Kadabalu was caught while accepting the bribe of Rs 43,000 rupees. The Lokayukta police arrested the food inspector who was caught red-handed and who tried to resist the police team which arrived to conduct the raid.

The food inspector had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for the license to sell food products. As per sources, Rangdhamayya had earlier given a bribe of Rs 10,000 and he complained to the Lokayukta following demand for a higher amount of bribe once again. A team led by Lokayukta Inspector Srikanth raided the premises of Mahante Gowda and tried to arrest him last night.

At that time, Mahante Gowda allegedly rammed his car into the vehicle of the Lokayukta police team and tried to escape. However, the Lokayukta police chased him for about 15 km and managed to intercept the accused near Sondekoppa in Nelamangala and took him into custody along with the money. The Lokayukta Police said that the investigation against the accused, who was caught accepting bribe, is continuing.

