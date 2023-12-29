KARNATAKA FIVE SKELETONS FOUND IN RUINED HOUSE

Chitradurga (Karnataka): 5 skeletons were found in a dilapidated house in the city, leaving locals shocked.

The skeletons were mysteriously spotted in a house on District Jail Road. The house has been derelict for about ten years. On hearing the news, Dy SP Anil Kumar visited the spot and launched an inspection.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that Jagannath Reddy (80), a native of Doddavavanahalli in Chitradurga taluk, was staying in the house. Jagannath Reddy worked as Executive Engineer in Tumkur PWD Department. He was based in Chitradurga after his retirement.

Pawan Kumar, a relative of Reddy, has lodged a complaint with the city police about the discovery of mysterious skeletons in a house on Jail Road in the city. "Jagannath Reddy and his family lived in that house where the 5 skeletons were found," he said.

The complainant added that Reddy was staying with wife Premakka, daughter Triveni, son Krishna Reddy, Narendra Reddy.

In fact, the Reddy family was a recluse cutting off links with the rest of the world. "They had not been in touch with us for almost years. For some reason, he even avoided coming to our house. We did not go to his house either. I suspect that the skeletons found in the house could be his. He may have died at home a few years ago," Kumar added.

A case has been registered in the city police station and cops have recovered the skeletons.

These skeletons will be medically examined and due legal action will follow.