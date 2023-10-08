KARNATAKA FIRECRACKER BLAZE OUR GOVT WILL NOT SPARE CULPRITS SAYS CONGRESS PRESIDENT KHARGE

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the party's government in Karnataka will not spare the culprits responsible for the blaze in a firecracker shop in which 14 people lost their lives.

He said the government will ensure that all possible safety measures are taken, so that such incidents do not occur in the future again. Kharge also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. "Extremely saddened to know about the terrible tragedy in a firecracker factory in Karnataka's Attibele in Anekal taluk. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, in this hour of grief," he said in a post on X.

"Our thoughts are with the injured who have been provided medical assistance. The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of the families of the victims," he said. "We will not spare the culprits and all possible safety measures would be taken, so that such incidents do not occur in the future," he said.