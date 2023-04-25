Bengaluru: Ahead of Karnataka polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders launched a massive campaign on April 25 and it will continue on April 26 in 224 constituencies across the state. State BJP spokesperson MB Jirali informed that the national leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa will tour the state for a two-day campaign in each constituency. It is learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Belgaum district and a meeting will be held at Harugeri on April 29.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader CT Ravi said that the campaign is being conducted from the booth level. Meanwhile, Amit Shah campaigned in Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Hubli on Monday. Similarly, BJP national president Nadda is also campaigning in the state.

Also read: Will not implement decision on scrapping 4% reservation for Muslims till SC completes hearing: CM Bommai

Meanwhile, Congress has also started campaigning in Karnataka. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been camping in Karnataka for three consecutive days. He started his campaign from Kudalasangama on Sunday. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also reached Karnataka for campaigning for the May 10 Assembly polls.

However, addressing a public meeting Priyanka Gandhi reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that the opposition party wants to "dig his grave". She said there won't be anyone in this country who doesn't want the Prime Minister's good health and that he has a long life.