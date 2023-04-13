Karnataka elections 2023: Ticket aspirants raise banner of revolt against BJP

Bengaluru: After BJP announced the first list and second list of candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls, BJP in Karnataka was confronted with charged rebellion with some leaders, and MLAs quitting the party. Seven MLAs, including Madal Virupakshappa from the Channagiri constituency, were denied the ticket in the second list for 23 seats released on Wednesday.

Three-time MLA MP Kumaraswamy quits: BJP has not given a ticket to sitting MLA MP Kumaraswamy from the Moodigere SC reserved constituency in Chikmagalur district. The BJP high command has decided to field Deepak Dodaiah as the party's candidate from this constituency. Disgruntled by this, MP Kumaraswamy resigned from the MLA post and the primary membership of the BJP on Thursday. Kumaraswamy won three terms and was in the BJP for two decades.

Sogadu Shivanna tenders resignation: Former minister Sogadu Shivanna, representing the Tumakur Assembly constituency, resigned from the primary membership of the BJP on Thursday as he was not allocated the ticket. Speaking at a media conference, he said, "MP GS Basavaraj, MLA Jyoti Ganesh, BJP District President Ravishankar Hebbal and former MLA Suresh Gowda were responsible for the denial of ticket to me." Jyoti Ganesh, sitting MLA, has been given a ticket from the Tumakur Nagar Assembly constituency.

MLA CM Nimbannavara upset: Nagaraj Chhabbi, who recently joined the BJP, has been given a ticket in Dharwad's Kalaghatagi constituency. The sitting MLA CM Nimbannavara is upset by this. Meanwhile, Nagaraj Chhabbi called on sitting MLA CM Nimbannavara's house. Later, speaking to the media, Nimbannavar said, "Nagaraja Chhabbi had come to my house. He was allocated a party ticket to contest elections, good luck to him. Will not contest against him as a candidate." ''I will call a meeting of party workers and announce my decision as suggested by activists," he said.

MLA Nehru Olekar's displeasure: In BJP's second list, sitting MLA Nehru Olekar has been denied a ticket for the Haveri constituency. The ticket has been announced for candidate Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar. MLA Nehru Olekar expressed displeasure over this. Speaking at Haveri Swagriha late on Wednesday night, he said, "CM Basavaraj Bommai was responsible for this. There was a deliberate attempt to move me away from politics,'' Olekar alleged. MLA Nehru Olekar supporters protested against BJP leaders in Haveri.

BJP leaders speak to Eshwarappa's son: Former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa has announced his electoral retirement. In this backdrop, Karnataka BJP leaders held talks with Eshwarappa's son Kantesh about the possible rebellion in the Shivamogga city constituency. They advised accepting the High Command's decision. BS Yeddyurappa has tried to convince Kantesh. However, the BJP ticket for Shivamogga has not been announced yet.

Shashikant Naik sore over not getting the ticket: Former minister Shashikant Naik has decided to resign for not getting a BJP ticket from the Hukkeri constituency in the Belagavi district. Minister Umesh Katthi's son Nikhil Katthi has been given a party ticket from the Hukkeri constituency, which was vacated after the death of Minister Umesh Katthi. Shashikant Naik, who was upset about not getting a ticket, said in a media conference, "I am tired of the harassment of the Katthi family and resigning".

BJP MLC Laxman Savadi was upset because he did not get a ticket from the Athani constituency. He said that he will resign as a member of the Legislative Council. "I endured mental torture and humiliation in the BJP. I am coming out of the party because BJP has given preference to someone else.'' Savadi said that he will take the decision after taking the opinion of his supporters. The BJP ticket has been given to Mahesh Kumthalli from the Athani constituency.

It may be recalled that Sulya MLA S Angara, BJP MLC R Shankar and former MLA Doddappa Gowda Patil Naribol from Jewargi resigned from BJP on Wednesday for not getting tickets in the first list.

