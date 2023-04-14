KARNATAKA ELECTIONS 2023 JDS ANNOUNCES ITS SECOND LIST OF 49 CANDIDATES

Bengaluru Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy announced its second list of 49 candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections at the party office here on Friday He confirmed that disgruntled leader Doddappa Gowda Patil who was denied a ticket by the BJP from the Kalaburagi constituency will be contesting on JD S ticket We finalised Doddappa Gowda Patil from Kalaburagi In north Karnataka we are confident about winning 30 to 40 seats Kumaraswamy saidThe confusion over the Hassan Assembly seat which reportedly created a rift within the Gowda family is ended as Swaroop Prakash has been given a ticket in the second list MLA HD Revanna s wife Bhavani Revanna who was aspiring for the ticket was backed out when HD Deve Gowda reportedly convinced his son Revanna to forego the seat for the interests of the party Tickets have been announced for former MLA YSV Dutta who rejoined the JDS in Kadur and A Manju was allocated a ticket from the Arakalagud constituency Also read No alliance with Congress JDS Supremo Deve GowdaSubhash Chandra Rathod who joined JDS after quitting the post of civil judge got the ticket from the Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district Saurabh Chopra in Savadatti and Manohar Tehsildar who recently left Congress in Hanagal have been given a chanceIn December 2022 JDS announced 93 names in the first list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly polls The party also announced that the former Chief Minister and senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy will contest from the Channapatna constituency And Kumaraswamy s brother HD Revanna is contesting from the Holenarsipura constituency Similarly Nikhil Kumaraswamy son of HD Kumaraswamy the thirdgeneration JDS leader was fielded from the Ramanagara constituencyThe second list of JDSKudachi Assembly constituency Anand MalagiRayabhag Pradeep MalagiSavadatti Saurabh Anand ChopraAthani Shishikant PadasalagiHubballi Dharwad East VeerabhadrappaKalaburagi North Naseer UstadBallari Allabhaksh Alias munnaHagaribomanahalli ParameshwarappaHarappanahalli Noor AhmedHaliyala SL GhotnekarBhatkala Nagendra NaikSirsiSiddapur Upendra PaiYallapur Nagesh NaikChittapur Subhash Chandra Rathore Retired JudgeMangaluru South Samati HegdeJevargi Doddappa Gowda PatilKarwar Chaitra KotekarKadur YSV DattaSiraguppa Parameshwar NaikKampli Raju NaikKollegala PuttaswamyGundlupet Kadabur ManjunathKarkala SrikanthUdupi Dakshit R ShettyByndur Mansoor IbrahimYalahanka MunegowdaSarvajna Nagar Muhammad MustapYeshavantpur Javaraya GowdaTipatur ShanteshHanagal Manohar TahasildarHolenarasipur HD RevannaBelur LingeshShravanabelagola BalakrishnaSakaleshpurHK KumaraswamyMayakondaAnandappaHassanHP Swaroop Prakash