KARNATAKA ELECTIONS 2023 DENIED TICKET BY BJP LAXMAN SAVADI JOINS CONGRESS

Bengaluru Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi joined Congress on Friday following his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP after the Saffron party denied him a ticket to contest in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections which are slated for May 10 KPCC President DK Shivakumar Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary and party incharge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala were present when Savadi joined the party at the Queens Road office here BJP MLC handed over his resignation letter today afternoon before he formally joined the Congress party Ignoring Savadi s request for a ticket the BJP had earlier this week allocated the Athani Assembly seat in Belagavi district to sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli Savadi is a threetime MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli who back then was with the Congress Also read Minister and Sulya BJP MLA S Angara withdraws his decision to retire from politicsKumathalli was among the key group of defectors who helped the Saffron party to bring down the CongressJDS coalition government and form its government under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa in 2019 It may be recalled that BJP was facing a banner of revolt from ticket aspirants as scores of leaders tendering resignations while some others switched over their loyalties to other parties Meanwhile disgruntled BJP MLA from Sulya and Minister of Ports Inland and Water Transport S Angara has withdrawn his decision to retire from politics on Friday I am withdrawing from my decision to retire from politics and will again be active in politics and campaign for the Sulya BJP candidate Bhagirathi Murulya Angara said