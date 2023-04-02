Gangavati (Karnataka): BJP National Organising Secretary BL Santosh has to halt his speech abruptly in the middle of a programme in the wake of the code of conduct, which came into effect in Karnataka, as the Assembly poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission. A conference of digital workers of BJP's Bellary unit was conducted on Sunday at a private resort near Marali village in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district. Thousands of people from across Raichur, Koppal, Bellary and Vijayanagar districts participated in it

In the programme, BL Santosh was speaking about the responsibility and priorities of social media in the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, permission obtained for conducting the programme for the stipulated time was over. Hence, the poll officials, who were present at the venue, immediately came onto the dais and urged Santosh to stop the speech.

In this backdrop, an argument took place between poll officials and the people's representatives. Observing this, BL Santosh cut short his speech and said that officials belonging to the Election Commission are discharging their duties. He stated, "If the time limit is over or the code of conduct has been violated, you can file a case against me."

In this case, the officials said that they will issue a notice to the organisers of the event. The activists, who participated in the meeting, walked out raising "Modi-Modi" slogans. The meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 10 am, was started at 11 am. However, by the time BL Santhosh started his speech, the period for which organisers had obtained permission is over.