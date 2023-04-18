Bengaluru Shamanur Shivashankarappa the 92yearold candidate of the Davanagere South constituency in Karnataka is the oldest sitting MLA in the country He is contesting the Assembly polls as a Congress candidate against Bharatiya Janata Party s BG Ajay Kumar This time the BJP has fielded a candidate from the Lingayat communityAccording to sources Shivashankarappa has won three consecutive elections from the Davanagere South constituency He has been elected five times as an MLA of Davanagere He serves as the National President of Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha and will contest the election for the fourth time against a BJP candidateShivashankarappa made his debut in politics in 1994 and became the Davanagere Municipal Council President for the first time Later in 1994 he contested from the Davanagere Assembly constituency and entered Vidhana Soudha In 2004 he again contested the election from the same constituency and wonAlso read Karnataka elections 2023 BJP falling like a pack of cards says Cong on Shettar switching over his loyaltiesThe constituency split in 2008 and he has been elected five times as an MLA from the Davanagere South constituency in 1994 2004 2008 2013 and 2018 He was also elected as a member of the Lok Sabha in 1997 Then in 1999 he lost the Lok Sabha electionsSpeaking to the media on Tuesday Shivashankarappa said The blessings of the people of the constituency are on me Even though I am 92 years old I am contesting the election I will win again with the support of the people I have been winning consistently in the southern constituency This time also I will win and create history Shamanur Shivashankarappa s son and former minister SS Mallikarjun said Our father is campaigning even at this age and it is predicted that he will win this time too and create history in the entire state