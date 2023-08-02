KARNATAKA EIGHT MONTH OLD BABY DIES DUE TO ELECTROCUTION

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka): An eight-month-old girl, Sanidhya Kalgutkar, died due to electrocution after she playfully inserted the mobile charger pin into her mouth. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Siddhar locality of Karwar taluk within the Uttara Kannada district, police said.

The celebratory mood of the family members of the infant turned sombre after the unfortunate incident cast a pall of gloom over the tragic incident. A case has been registered with the rural police station regarding the death.

Despite prompt efforts to transport the child to the district hospital, medical professionals could not save her life, and she was pronounced dead on arrival. The grieving father, Santosh Kalgutkar, who works as a contract employee at Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM), looked helpless and at a loss for words. He fell seriously ill and was promptly admitted to the Siddhar Primary Health Center for medical attention.

As the family members kept mourning the loss of the kid, the incident underlines the need for a renewed focus on awareness, safety measures and precaution in households. The rising number of death cases due to electrocution have raised alarm bell among people and authorities.

There have been many cases of electrocution in recent times: