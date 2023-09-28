KARNATAKA DEER ENTERS POLICE STATION AFTER ATTACKED BY STRAY DOGS IN MYSURU

Mysuru (Karnataka): An incident took place in the Nanjangud area where a deer ran inside the police station to escape from the stray dogs on its back. Police gave first aid to the injured deer.

A deer was spotted in Nanjangudu taluk of Mysore district on Wednesday morning. The people of the taluk are surprised to see the deer. The deer strayed and wandered around in many areas of the city, getting distracted by people and vehicles, while the city's stray dogs chased the deer.

A deer jumped over the barricade in front of the police station next to the Nanjundeshwar temple in Nanjangud to escape the attack of the stray dogs on its back and entered the station. The police were surprised to see an unexpected deer.

Stray dogs have bitten three or four sides of the deer's neck. At this time, the police gave first aid to the deer in the station room. Turmeric powder was applied to the bleeding area. This reduced the bleeding.

Veterinarian treated the deer: A fawn was found near the Srikanteshwar temple around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. It was injured. After the police gave first aid to the deer, the forest guards joined together, caught it and brought it to the animal hospital for treatment.

An injured 1.5-year-old male deer was treated. Veterinarian Sharanbasappa has informed that the staff has been instructed to monitor the deer for the next seven days.