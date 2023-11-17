Bengaluru: Ahead of depositing the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme money into the accounts of beneficiaries, Rs 2000 will have to be donated to Goddess Chamundeshwari every month. An instruction in this regard has been issued by the deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar to the Lakshmi Hebbalkar, women and child development minister.

Earlier, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda had written a letter to Shivakumar in this regard. Acting on the MLC's letter, Shivakumar has immediately instructed Hebbalkar to donate the amount to Goddess Chamundeshwari every month either through the department or personally.

The 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, a social welfare initiative for women, was launched by the Congress-led Karnataka government in August. Under the scheme, the women heads of families are provided Rs 2000 per month from the government.

Before the Assembly elections, a Congress representative had gone to the Chamundeshwari sanctum in Mysore and placed the party's five guarantee cards, seeking strength from the Goddess. The party had vowed before the Goddess to fulfill the guarantees if it comes to power.

Later, Congress won the polls with an absolute majority by bagging 135 seats. On August 30, a puja was offered before Goddess Chamundeshwari in Mysore prior to the launching of the ambitious 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme. On that day, Shivakumar, Hebbalkar and many party MLAs visited the temple and offered special prayers. Also, a donation of Rs 2000 was given to the Goddess on behalf of the homemakers, for whom the scheme was meant.