Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress leaders on Friday staged a Raj Bhavan Chalo protest march accusing the Basavvaraj Bommai led BJP government of delaying its recommendation to the Centre over the enhancement of reservation to SC/ST communities in the state in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. State Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, who led the protest march from the KPCC office and tried to besiege the Raj Bhavan, were taken into custody by the police.

Besides Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, the Leader of Opposition and KPCC President respectively, Congress leaders including Vidhana Parishath Opposition Leader BK Hariprasad, KPCC Working President Ramalinga Reddy, Salim Ahmed participated in the protest. As the Congress leaders marched towards the Raj Bhawan, they chanted slogans against the state government over the delay in the recommendation to the central government seeking the inclusion of reservation for SC and ST communities in the 9th Schedule.

Also read: Congress slams PM Modi's photo with 'rowdy sheeter' at Mandya airport in Karnataka

The protesting Congress leaders alleged that the BJP government is an anti-Dalit government. Opposition Party Leader Siddaramaiah said, "Why did they delay for so long to add reservation to Article 9? When was the order passed to increase the reservation? It has been a long time since the order, and later the decision was made in the cabinet also.

After we called for protest, they recommended the reservation to the Centre. The central government has replied that there is no proposal to increase the reservation of 50%. What does that mean? Doesn't it mean that the centre does not agree with the increase in the state government's reservation?” Speaking on the occasion, KPCC President, DK Shivakumar said, “How much are you cheating the Dalits? BJP government is acting against the constitution”.

Shivakumar said that the BJP government has “insulted the Dalits” in the state. The protesting Congress leaders who tried to besiege Raj Bhavan from KPCC office through Raj Bhavan Chalo were stopped near Indian Express Circle. Later, the Congress leaders sat on the road near the Indian Express roundabout and staged a protest.

Police arrested Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and many other leaders during the protest. The protest also led to a traffic jam on Queen's Road. State Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma has written a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Balla on Thursday seeking to add SC and ST reservation to Article 9 of the Constitution.