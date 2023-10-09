KARNATAKA CONGRESS MLA PRADEEP ESHWAR ENTERS BIGG BOSS KANNADA SEASON 10 AS CONTESTANT

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA from Chikkaballapur constituency, Pradeep Eshwar will be among the 19 contestants in the 10th season of the popular Kannada reality show Bigg Boss which kicked off on Sunday, sources said. The 100-day program hosted by Kannada actor Sudeep was grandly launched yesterday.

There are 19 contestants for this reality show for this season, among them Chikkaballapur Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar. Sources said that Pradeep Eshwar joined the Bigg Boss house on Monday. This program will be telecasted on Colors Kannada channel. Colors Kannada channel has shared a promo about the entry of MLA Pradeep Eshwar.

Other contestants of the Bigg Boss house expressed surprise after seeing MLA's sudden entry. Over his surprise entry into the Big Boss House, Pradeep Eshwar said, "I was supposed to be on the Bigg Boss stage yesterday. I am very happy to have joined as a contestant," in a promo. "MLA Pradeep Eshwar has gone to Bigg Boss house for the welfare of orphans.

Pradeep has decided to give the money received from Bigg Boss to the children who do not have parents," MLA Pradeep Eshwar's relatives informed. Currently, MLA's entry to Bigg Boss has led to many discussions on social media. Pradeep was supposed to enter the Bigg Boss house on the first day itself. But Pradeep Eshwar himself claimed that he came a day late due to some reasons.

Since Pradeep Eshwar is an MLA, it will be interesting to see whether he will be a full-fledged Bigg Boss contestant or a guest for a few days. Many special contestants have come to the Bigg Boss show this year. Kannada TV actress Namrata, TV actor Sanekh, Rapper Ishani, TV actor Vinay, 'Charlie 777' actress Sangeeta Sringeri, comedian Bullet Prakash's son Rakshak Bullet, TV actress Syriza, Drone Pratap, Varthur Santosh, Tukali Santosh, Neetu Vanajakshi, Snake Shyam, Anchor Gaurish Akki, Karthik Mahesh and Michael Ajay are among them.