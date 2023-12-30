Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar on Saturday said a meeting of party legislators and leaders has been called on January 10 to discuss preparations for the Lok Sabha polls

The party has already set a target of winning at least 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the forthcoming general elections.

"On January 10, a meeting of legislators, AICC Secretary, state vice-presidents and general secretaries has been called to discuss the way ahead, after that I'm calling a meeting of our block presidents, and we will make our preparations," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he will be travelling to Delhi on January 4 along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"There is a party meeting in Delhi, they (central leadership) are going to give guidelines regarding candidates for Parliamentary elections. Our Ministers have already given a report regarding the probable candidates (from respective segments), a survey has to be done about them. To discuss it a meeting has been called," he added.

The BJP had swept 2019 Lok Sabha polls by winning 25 out of 28 seats in the state, while an independent supported by it won one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won just one seat each. Noting that the appointment of party legislators to key posts in state-run boards and corporations are likely to happen any soon, Shivakumar in response to a question said, an equal number of party workers will be appointed to these posts within fifteen days, probably by Sankranti.

"The list is by and large ready...the Delhi leadership is also getting the report with respect to people who were promised. It will be done," he added. Responding to a question on 'Government at Your Doorstep' programme announced by him, the DCM, who is also in-charge of Bengaluru development, said

"Instead of people coming to to my doorstep or the CM's, we plan to go to the doorstep of the people by clubbing two or three constituencies together, we will travel in all 28 constituencies (in Bengaluru) and resolve all issues concerning the people there, whether it is related to water or khata, police, BESCOM (power supply company), corporation, or five guarantee schemes."