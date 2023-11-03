Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's statement creates ripples in state politics
Published: 18 minutes ago
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had made a statement in Hampi on November 1 stating that he would continue in CM's post for five years. "We will have our government for five years and I will continue," the Karnataka CM said. Following Siddaramaiah's remarks, a ripple was created in state politics, especially in the Congress circle, leading to several Congress leaders reacting to the CM's statement.
After inaugurating the Karnataka celebration in Hampi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, giving reply to reporters query about the change of guard in the state, the CM said, "We will have our government for five years. I am the Chief Minister now and will continue as the CM. The Congress high command will decide on the issue of Deputy Chief Minister. We are the national party. Whatever the decision is taken it will be only after holding a discussion with the high command."
On the other hand, DCM DK Sivakumar in Bengaluru, said, "I will not speak openly about Siddaramaiah's statement. All we know is to follow what the party says."
Responding to a media query Cooperative Minister Rajanna at Tumkur said, "G Parameshwar has a chance to become the CM. Now Parameshwar is the Home Minister. Anything can happen next."
"We all will be happy if a person will become the Chief Minister from our district. We all feel like the Chief Minister. As long as there is Siddaramaiah, we are on Siddaramaiah's side. I and Parameshwar are both on Siddaramaiah's side. If there is no Siddaramaiah, we want Parameshwar to become the CM. The talk of Parameshwar becoming the CM is also not false. Parameshwar becomes the Chief Minister when Siddaramaiah leaves. Being a minister is enough for me, I don't want any DCM post," he opined.
Minister Priyank Kharge talking to reporters in Mysore, said that Siddaramaiah should continue as the CM. "The party high command decides, who should become the CM and who should continue. If the high command wants me to become the CM, then I, too, ready to hold the CM post."
Hassan district In-charge Minister KN Rajanna said, "Our government will last for five years. People's desire is that Siddaramaiah should be the Chief Minister for five years. We will also bring this to the notice of the Congress high command. Whatever decision the high command takes, we will follow."