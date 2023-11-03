"We all will be happy if a person will become the Chief Minister from our district. We all feel like the Chief Minister. As long as there is Siddaramaiah, we are on Siddaramaiah's side. I and Parameshwar are both on Siddaramaiah's side. If there is no Siddaramaiah, we want Parameshwar to become the CM. The talk of Parameshwar becoming the CM is also not false. Parameshwar becomes the Chief Minister when Siddaramaiah leaves. Being a minister is enough for me, I don't want any DCM post," he opined.