KARNATAKA CM SIDDARAMAIAH WRITES LETTER TO UNION HEALTH MINISTER FOR AIIMS AT RAICHUR

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dashed off a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging the latter for the construction of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) at Raichur. "Being one of the aspirational districts of the country, Raichur requires better medical facilities. The per capita income of this region of the state is less. Besides, the district also lacks good educational institutions. Geographically, the district has extreme climatic conditions. Hence, taking into consideration all these aspects, a modern medical facility is needed in Raichur. The establishment of AIIMS will provide world-class medical facilities in this region," the Chief Minister mentioned in his letter to the Union health minister.

The people of the district and people's representatives have been demanding the setting up of the AIIMS. The Chief Minister has requested the Union Minister to work in the direction of the setting up of AIIMS in the district. Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology NS Bhosaraju had recently urged the Chief Minister to submit a proposal to the Centre for setting up AIIMS in Raichur. Accordingly, the Chief Minister has written the letter to the Union Minister.

Meanwhile, the Raichur District AIIMS Struggle Committee started a sit-in on May 12, 2022, demanding the establishment of AIIMS in the Raichur district. This indefinite protest has already completed 400 days. Minister NS Bosaraju, who met the members of the Protesting Committee on June 9, said that a request was forwarded to the Chief Minister regarding the AIIMS. The minister said that the CM has promised to write a letter to the Central government to establish AIIMS at Raichur.