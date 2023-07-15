KARNATAKA CM SIDDARAMAIAH TO LAUNCH GRUHA LAKSHMI SCHEME ON JULY 19

Bengaluru: The registration of beneficiaries under the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, one of the five important guarantees of the Karnataka government, will begin from July 19, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar said. Addressing a press conference at Vidhansauda on Saturday, she said that under the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, women heads of households across the state would receive Rs 2,000 every month. Gruha Lakshmi Scheme will be launched on July 19. The minister said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the scheme at 5.30 pm at Vidhana Soudha.

The app is ready for the project. The registration process will start on July 19. Payment will be made directly to the beneficiary's account. No one should have any doubts about this. As already mentioned in the ration card the lady owner (women heads of households) will be the beneficiary of the scheme. But, the beneficiary owner woman or her husband should not be an income tax or GST payer.

Registration process: The details of the date, time and place of registration will be communicated to every woman owner already identified in the ration card. In rural areas, it will be Gram-One Centre or Bapuji Seva Kendra near the village where they reside. Also in urban areas, their nearest centre would be Karnataka-One or Bangalore-One.

The date, time and place scheduled for each beneficiary's registration can be obtained by calling 1902 or sending an SMS / WhatsApp to 8147500500. If you are unable to go to Gram-One /Bapuji Centre/Karnataka-One/Bengaluru-One centres on the scheduled date and time, you can visit the same service centres on any next date between 5 and 7 pm and register, the minister said.

Documents required: The minister said that ration card number, Aadhaar card number and bank account passbook details are required to register under this scheme.

A sanction letter will also be issued on registration at Gram-One / Bapuji Centre/ Karnataka One/Bengaluru Centres. If registered through a public representative, the sanction letter will then be delivered to their home. Minister Hebbalkar explained that if the applicant registers through the representative or Gram-One / Bapuji Centre / Karnataka-One / Bengaluru One Centres, the mobile number given by the applicant will receive a message about the sanction through an SMS.

Registration is free: Rs 2,000 will be credited monthly through DBT to the beneficiary's account, which is already Aadhaar linked. An alternate bank account can be provided if the beneficiary so desires. RS 2,000 will be deposited into the said bank account monthly through RTGS. The beneficiary does not have to pay any fee under this scheme. The minister said that the process of registration under this scheme is free.

Last date and time not fixed: Minister Hebbalkar said there is no last date and time fixed under Gruha Lakshmi Scheme. So, if you are unable to register on the scheduled date/time, you can register on any date/time. An estimated Rs 30,000 crore is required for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme. A grant of Rs 17,500 crore has been provided in the current budget.

Gruha Lakshmi Scheme conditions: A woman head of household as mentioned in Antyodaya, BPL and APL ration cards distributed by the Department of Food and Civil Supplies is an eligible beneficiary for this scheme.

If there is more than one woman in the same family, the scheme is applicable to one woman only

Beneficiary's bank account and Aadhaar card should be linked to availing of the facility

The facility is not available if the woman head of the family or the husband of that woman is an income taxpayer.

A household head or husband of a head wife is not eligible for this scheme if he is a GST return filer.

A household woman or her husband, who is an Income Tax payer and GST payer, is not eligible for the scheme.

