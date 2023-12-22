Bengaluru (Karnataka) : The political controversy surrounding the video released by the BJP of an ultra luxury aircraft used by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has blown out of proportions with both the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party engaging themselves in a war of words. In a pungent retort, the Karnataka CM asked the saffron leaders to explain what plane Prime Minister Modi travels in.

When asked about the viral video regarding the luxury plane row, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the BJP people should be asked in what plane PM Modi travels in. He further said that the PM travels in a 6-seater plane alone. Siddaramaiah reacted on the issue after the video shared by BJP IT Cell Convenor Amit Malviya on X, formerly Twitter, sparked a huge political storm on the national scene.

Amit Malviya commented that the Congress leaders were seeking donations under crowdfunding on the one hand while the Karnataka CM and his Cabinet Minister were having happy moments travelling together to Delhi in a private jet to seek funds for drought relief. Along with Siddaramaiah, Congress Gujarat leaders attacked the BJP, saying that PM Modi, during his stint as Gujarat CM, travelled in the costliest aircraft brought from the United Arab Emirates.