Karnataka luxury jet row: Siddaramaiah hits back at BJP, says PM Modi travels in 60-seater plane alone
Published: 44 minutes ago
Bengaluru (Karnataka) : The political controversy surrounding the video released by the BJP of an ultra luxury aircraft used by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has blown out of proportions with both the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party engaging themselves in a war of words. In a pungent retort, the Karnataka CM asked the saffron leaders to explain what plane Prime Minister Modi travels in.
When asked about the viral video regarding the luxury plane row, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the BJP people should be asked in what plane PM Modi travels in. He further said that the PM travels in a 6-seater plane alone. Siddaramaiah reacted on the issue after the video shared by BJP IT Cell Convenor Amit Malviya on X, formerly Twitter, sparked a huge political storm on the national scene.
Amit Malviya commented that the Congress leaders were seeking donations under crowdfunding on the one hand while the Karnataka CM and his Cabinet Minister were having happy moments travelling together to Delhi in a private jet to seek funds for drought relief. Along with Siddaramaiah, Congress Gujarat leaders attacked the BJP, saying that PM Modi, during his stint as Gujarat CM, travelled in the costliest aircraft brought from the United Arab Emirates.
In his post on X, Malviya said, "On the one hand, Congress is pretending to crowdfund and didn’t even serve samosas in I.N.D.I Alliance meeting, on the other, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Cabinet Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Affairs in Karnataka Govt, is flaunting his pictures with CM Siddaramaiah in a private jet." Malviya further said that irony died a million times and Karnataka is reeling under misgovernance but Congress’s loot must continue.