Siddaramaiah announces roll-out of Congress's five 'guarantees' in state

Bengaluru: In a significant development, newly sworn in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced the implementation of the Congress's much awaited five “guarantees” for the people promised by the party in its manifesto ahead of the state assembly election. CM Siddaramaiah, while holding a press conference, formally announced the implementation of the schemes in the state.

The pressser came after a Cabinet meeting held in this regard. Siddaramaiah said that the Cabinet has decided to implement the five guarantees without any discrimination of caste or religion. Siddaramaiah said that the Gruha Jyoti, a scheme stipulating a guarantee of 200 units of free electricity will be implemented with effect from 1st July.

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme of providing financial assistance of Rs 2,000 monthly aid for woman head of family will be launched on August 15, the CM said. As for other schemes that were part of the Congress manifesto, the CM said that 10 kg free foodgrains per person of BPL category per month under 'Anna Bhagya' scheme will be provided from July 1.

Under 'Shakti' scheme, free travel for women in public transport buses other than AC, luxury buses in Karnataka will be effective from June 1. Besides, under the 'YuvaNidhi' scheme, Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates, Rs 1,500 will be provided to unemployed diploma holders who passed in 2022-23, for 24 months, CM Siddaramaiah announced at the press conference.

The five poll guarantees announced by the Congress in its Congress manifesto were at the centre of Congress's aggressive campaign against the incumbent Bommai led BJP government which the party dubbed as “40 percent commission” government.