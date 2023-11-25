KARNATAKA CM ANNOUNCES RS 50 LAKH COMPENSATION FOR RAJOURI SLAIN CAPTAIN PRANJAL DIGNITARIES PUBLIC PAID LAST RESPECTS

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot paid their tributes to Capt. MV Pranjal, who lost his life during operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, after his mortal remains were brought to the airport on Friday. Also, Siddaramaiah has announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the captain's family as a honour to his services.

29-year-old Captain Pranjal from 63 Rashtriya Rifles lost his life during a gunfight with terrorists in Rajouri sector on November 22. Two terrorists, including an LeT commander named Quari were neutralised on Thursday. The captain's mortal remains were brought to HAL airport in Bengaluru at 9:30 pm yesterday. A host of dignitaries including Minister KJ George, MP Tejaswi Surya and BJP State President B Y Vijayendra paid their last respects at the airport.

Siddaramaiah told media persons at the aiport that Captain Pranjal conducted the operation with his team. During the encounter with terrorists, Pranjal stood up for the protection of the citizens by risking his own life and was martyred, Siddaramaiah said. Gehlot said Capt Pranjal served the country with dedication and offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Defence sources said that Captain Pranjal's mortal remains were taken to his residence in Bannerghatta. Family members said that common people were allowed to pay tribute to the soldier from 7 am to 9:45 am today.

As per the family's tradition, rites were performed throughout the night. After allowing the public to have darshan till 9.45 am, the last half an hour was left for the family members of the soldier. After which, state home minister arrived at the soldier's home and paid his last respects. At 10.15 am a guard of honour was provided by the state government followed by the Army's guard of honour. The soldier's family requested that nobody should be allowed during the family rituals from 10.30 am to 11.30 am.

The taluk administration has set up a pandal in front of the soldier's house, put up road barricades and made an elaborate security arranged for people to pay their last respects. Commando H Pritam Singh is handling the advance military etiquette system here.