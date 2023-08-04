KARNATAKA CLASS 10 STUDENT DIES OF A HEART ATTACK DURING A SPORTS EVENT

Tumakur (Karnataka): A student participating in a sports event died of a heart attack near Chikkathotlukere in Tumakur tehsil on August 3. The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old Bhimashankar, who hailed from Surapur in the Yadagiri district of Karnataka, police said on Friday.

Bhimashankar was studying in standard 10 at the Beladara government high school in Tumakur tehsil. According to the police source, Bhimashankar, who was participating in the district-level sports event held near Chikkathotlukere, won the second prize in the relay competition held at the event.

"But, before receiving the prize, he suffered a heart attack. The boy died immediately before being admitted to the local hospital," the police sources added.

They said that the dead body is being handed over to his parents after the post-mortem examination, which will be held at the Tumakur district hospital. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the Kora police station in this connection, the sources added.

Earlier on July 10 this year, an Amarnath pilgrim hailing from Madhya Pradesh died of a suspected heart attack at district hospital Ramban in Jammu Kashmir, sources said. According to the official sources, the pilgrim was supposed to visit the Amarnath cave and complained of heartache at the Yatri Niwas located at Chanderkote in the Ramban district.

