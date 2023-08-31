Bengaluru (Karnataka): Chief Engineer Sivakumar, who was severely injured in the recent fire accident at the quality control laboratory office of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) headquarters, died in a private hospital on Wednesday.

Chief of Seshadripur Apollo Hospital Dr. Uday said, "BBMP engineer Sivakumar (45) died without responding to treatment. He was admitted to the hospital a week ago. He breathed his last at 7 p.m. His breathing parts were badly damaged. A lot of efforts were made to save him. However, the efforts did not bear fruit."

Also read: Building fire has killed at least 64 people, many homeless, in Johannesburg, authorities say

BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Special Commissioner Trilok Chandra, and other officials visited the hospital and expressed grief over Sivakumar's demise. "Shivakumar, who has served well in many departments of the corporation, has passed away at a young age. It hurts our hearts a lot. May his soul rest in peace. May God grant his family members and friends the strength to bear the pain of his separation," they said.

BBMP fire case: On August 11, a fire broke out due to a sudden spark during a chemical test called Benjamin in the BBMP road asphalt quality control laboratory. As a result, the office at the top was also engulfed in the blaze. A total of nine staff members were injured in the incident including Chief Engineer Shivakumar, Executive Engineers Kiran, Santosh Kumar, Vijayamala, Assistant Executive Engineer Sridhar, First Class Assistant Kiran, Operator Jyoti, Project Management Consultant Srinivas, Computer Operator Manoj.

Eight people were given first aid at St Martha's Hospital and then referred to the Victoria Hospital. However, Chief Engineer Sivakumar was immediately rushed to Victoria Hospital as he was badly injured. Since further treatment was required, he was admitted to Apollo Hospital here only a week ago.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited Seshadripur Apollo Hospital on Monday where chief architect Shivakumar was undergoing treatment. ''The health condition of BBMP chief engineer Shivakumar, who was injured in the fire disaster, is critical. Doctors are giving good treatment. I pray for a speedy recovery," Shivakumar had told reporters after meeting Shivakumar.

Also read: Massive fire at Howrah's garment market, 50 shops gutted, 18 fire tenders rushed to spot