KARNATAKA CATTLE TRADERS MURDER ACCUSED REMANDED TO WEEKS POLICE CUSTODY

Ramanagara(Karnataka): A court in Karnataka on Sunday sent the five accused in the alleged murder of a cattle trader on Apr. 1 in Ramanagara region to seven days police custody, officials said. The five accused including prime accused Puneeth Kerehalli were handed over by the Kanakapura JMFC court to the Karnataka Police for a week's custody.

The accused were arrested on Apr. 5th by the police of Satanur police station in Rajasthan's border district of Banaswara in connection with case. They were brought to Kanakapur of Ramanagara district from Rajasthan on Sunday. Later, the police produced the accused before the Kanakapura JMFC judge, which handed over the accused to police custody for seven days for further inquiry.

The police requested the court to for custody of accused for further investigation. In this context, the court accepted the request of the police and ordered the accused to be in police custody for seven days. The case relates to the alleged murder of 39-year-old cattle trader Idrees Pasha, a resident of Mandya who died after being attacked by cow vigilants near Satanur area of Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district.

Five people, including Puneeth Kerehalli, allegedly stopped the canter and attacked the trader. Idrish Pasha's family members alleged that Pasha was beaten to death by Puneeth and others. Pertinently, Puneeth Kerehalli and four other accused identified as Gopi, Pawan Kumar, Pilling Ambigar and Suresh Kumar were arrested in a joint operation by the Karnataka Police with Gujarat and Rajasthan police on Wednesday.

The accused had switched off the phone and hid in Rajasthan for five days. They were arrested on the basis of their mobile location, SP Karthik Reddy said on Wednesday.