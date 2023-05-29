Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has kept the Finance portfolio for himself, while his deputy DK Shivakumar has got Irrigation and Bengaluru City Development departments.

All 34 ministers in the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led cabinet in Karnataka took oath and were allotted portfolios on Saturday. Here are the ministers in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet and the key portfolios they hold.

Transport Department to Ramalinga Reddy: Ramalinga Reddy, a senior Congress leader has been allotted the Transport Department. Sources said that Reddy was unhappy with the ministry. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar spoke to Ramalingareddy on Sunday and persuaded him to take the charge of the transport department, sources said.

Home Department to Dr. G. Parameshwara: Dr. G. Parameshwara another senior minister, expressed his dissatisfaction with the allotment of Home Department without Intelligence. Pertinently, Parameshwara was allotted the Home Department in Siddaramaiah's government in 2013 as well.

Social welfare for Dr. HC Mahadevappa: CM Siddaramaiah loyalist Dr. HC Mahadevappa has been allotted the key portfolio of Social Welfare Department. Among other ministries, senior Congress leader MB Patil, who held Water Resources Department in the last Congress government has been allotted the Industries Department this time.

Likewise, KJ George was earlier given the portfolio of Home and Bangalore Development. He has been allotted the Energy Department this time. Krishna Byregowda, who was Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister earlier, has been given the portfolio of Revenue Department. Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has been made the Housing, Waqf and Minorities Minister while as Rahim Khan has been given the portfolio of Municipal Administration, Haj.