Bengaluru (Karnataka): In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) have announced their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. This alliance aims to challenge the opposition parties in the state and secure victory in a majority of the parliamentary constituencies.

Former Chief Minister and prominent BJP leader, BS Yeddyurappa, enthusiastically welcomed the decision to form this strategic alliance, expressing confidence in their ability to secure more seats through this partnership.

Speaking at Freedom Park in Bengaluru today, Yeddyurappa revealed that discussions regarding this alliance had taken place in Delhi. Key leaders from both parties, including HD Deve Gowda from JD(S), had held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, resulting in a consensus to forge this alliance. As part of the agreement, the BJP has graciously conceded four seats to JD(S), allowing them to contest in these constituencies, while the BJP will field candidates in the remaining 24 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

Yeddyurappa's optimism about the alliance was palpable as he stated, "I welcome the alliance. This will help us win more seats. I have confidence that the alliance will secure victory in 25-26 seats."

Echoing this sentiment, former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai also expressed his support for the alliance. He stressed the need for unity among parties to protect the interests of Karnataka, especially in the face of a united opposition. "An alliance was formed to save Karnataka. The opposition parties are naturally united, and it is imperative that we unite to safeguard the state," Bommai remarked.

As per the alliance agreement, JD(S) will contest in four parliamentary constituencies, while the BJP will field candidates in 24 of the 28 constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This strategic partnership signifies a concerted effort to consolidate their electoral strength and combat the formidable opposition parties.

The alliance has set its sights on securing a substantial number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections, and its success could significantly impact the political landscape in Karnataka. With the stage set for an intense electoral battle, the BJP and JD(S) are now gearing up for a rigorous campaign in the state, hoping to emerge victorious in the majority of the contested seats.