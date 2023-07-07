Bengaluru: Seeking to highlight the Congress party's poll promises, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said approximately Rs 52,000 crore would be spent annually for the five key poll 'guarantees' and it is expected to benefit 1.3 crore families. Presenting the 2023-2024 budget, with an outlay of over Rs 3.27 lakh crore, in the Legislative Assembly, he said through the five 'guarantees' (poll promises), the government will be providing an average additional financial assistance of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 a month to each household.

The five 'guarantees' related to free bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity, 10 kilograms of free foodgrains to the poor, Rs 2,000 for the woman head of the house and unemployment benefit of up to Rs 3,000.

Also read:CM Siddaramaiah hikes liquor duty, promises Rs 52,000 Cr for five guarantees

The Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made budgetary provisions for its five guarantee schemes, namely Gruha Jyoti (offering up to 200 units of free electricity for residential purposes), Gruha Lakshmi (promising Rs 2,000 to women heads of the family), Anna Bhagya (Promising 10 kg rice to each member of BPL ration card holders), Yuva Nidhi (offering Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders, who passed this academic year, for 24 months) and ‘Shakti' offering free bus rides to women across Karnataka in non-luxury government buses. In the polls to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19. (With Agency Inputs)